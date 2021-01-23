Blotters: Two people allegedly steal $2,600 of merchandise from Walgreens

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Wading River woman reported being scammed out of $4,200 last Wednesday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Two people stole about $2,622 of merchandise from Walgreens on Route 58, according to police, who said the theft occurred on Jan. 10 but was reported on Jan. 12.

• About $2,250 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Sunglass Hut store at Tanger Outlets Monday night, according to police.

• A Riverhead man reported being scammed out of $500 worth of gift cards last Tuesday, according to police.

• Three televisions, valued at a combined $426, were reported stolen from Walmart on Route 58 Saturday night.

• About $1,079 in merchandise was reported stolen from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets Sunday night, according to police.

• A Calverton man told police Monday that an unknown person used his Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance, according to police.

• A juvenile was arrested for obstructing government administration and resisting arrest Friday on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders man for DWI last Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, Ernesto Pullavizhco, 36, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, circumventing an interlock device and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police were called to Enterprise Zone Drive in Riverside Monday after receiving a report that an unknown person shattered the driver’s side window of a Chevy utility van and stole assorted tools. The incident was reported to police around 8:30 a.m.

• A man wearing a blue hoodie and white mask reportedly stole a six-pack of White Claw hard seltzer from 7-Eleven in Flanders shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Riverhead woman who turned herself in last Wednesday after reportedly stealing over $3,200 from a victim’s bank account over the summer.

According to police, Tiara Foreman is charged with third-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Southampton police arrested a Southampton man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Tuesday evening.

Officials said Angel Chicojay, 32, was stopped for having a “loud and visibly modified” muffler on Cross River Drive when he was found to be driving with a suspended license.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.