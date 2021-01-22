Zeldin introduces legislation to create stamp in memory of Riverhead hero, adored local cop to retire today
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
For second time, Zeldin introduces legislation to create semipostal stamp in memory of Pfc. Garfield Langhorn
After nearly 35 years on the job, Riverhead officer Dennis Cavanagh set to retire
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A short-lived opera house goes on the market
NORTHFORKER
Where to dine and take out when Long Island Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of January 23
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 24. The sunny skies are expected to continue this weekend, though temperatures are unlikely to climb back above the low-to mid-30s.