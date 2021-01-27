SWR Superintendent Gerard Poole at a previous meeting. (Credit: file photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR rethinks handling of K-5 COVID-19 cases

Lidl approved for former Toys ‘R’ Us site on Route 58

Cops: Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

COVID-19 outbreak turns deadly at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport

Mattituck-Cutchogue considering solar project in effort to reduce energy costs

New Mattituck diploma program ‘a game changer’

NORTHFORKER

Where to find vegan eats on the North Fork

Long Island winery tasting rooms that pair well together

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies with a high temperature of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.