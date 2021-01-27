Riverhead resident Trancito A. Perez died Jan. 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 73.

Mr. Perez was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Guatemala to Bonifacio and Guadelupe Perez. He worked as a foreman at DeLea Sod Farm.

Predeceased by his wife, Roselia, in 2011, he is survived by his children, Hansel, of Brooklyn, Glenda, of Riverhead and Byron, of Riverhead; two grandchildren; and many siblings.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.