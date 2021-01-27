Calverton resident Thomas R. Farruggia Sr. died Jan. 26, 2021, at his home. He was 70.

Mr. Farruggia was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Brooklyn to Charles and Elizabeth (Mauriello) Farruggia. He worked as an engineer for Grumman in Calverton. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth A. Jardine; his children, Ed (Donna), Elizabeth and Tom Jr. (Jamie); and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

