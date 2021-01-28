Town proposes outdoor car storage plan, ‘yellow zone’ restrictions lifted

Governor Andrew Cuomo at a media briefing on Monday. (Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 28.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town proposes outdoor car storage plan, but residents in Calverton oppose

After holiday COVID-19 surge, Cuomo lifts restrictions in yellow zones

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Six years after fatal Greenport crash, civil case continues on

Six affordable apartments pitched for Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Plenty to do during winter on the North Fork

Make Love Lane Kitchen recipes at home with this meal kit and virtual cooking class

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies early to give way to sunshine and a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.