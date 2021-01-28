Town proposes outdoor car storage plan, ‘yellow zone’ restrictions lifted
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 28.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town proposes outdoor car storage plan, but residents in Calverton oppose
After holiday COVID-19 surge, Cuomo lifts restrictions in yellow zones
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Six years after fatal Greenport crash, civil case continues on
Six affordable apartments pitched for Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Plenty to do during winter on the North Fork
Make Love Lane Kitchen recipes at home with this meal kit and virtual cooking class
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies early to give way to sunshine and a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.