Gregory James Dutcher

Gregory James Dutcher Sr., 65, from Riverhead and the Moriches area passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at his home in Pittsboro, N.C., with his children by his side.

Greg is survived by his children, Arianne Ney (Paul), Rhiannon Taylor (Justin) and Gregory Jr. (Jessica); his beloved friends Pamela Dutcher and Brian Downs; his beautiful grandchildren, Ashlee, Skylar, Allexis, Krystal, Allyssa, Joshua, Anabelle and Noah; his great-grandchildren, Caroline, Harmony, Lucas and Hunter; and his adoring siblings, Dale Wedell (John), Dawn Doskoez (Stan), Denise Garrant (Tim), Jimmy (Terry), Scott (Ralph); and by his super cute pup, Woodstock. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Welsh Dutcher and Carmela Brienza.

Gregory was born Aug. 20, 1955, in Patchogue, N.Y. In 1974, he joined the Army National Guard and toured in Germany, where he graduated from high school. He became an E5 sergeant and later he moved to the Army Reserves 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, in 1978. He was then honorably discharged after 20-plus years of service.

“Dutch,” as many called him, volunteered as an EMT in Riverhead, N.Y., for many years and he lovingly dedicated a lot of his time to aiding veterans. He worked with Maryhaven Center of Hope to make sure that the less fortunate would always have what they needed. From October to April, you would see him picking up the homeless in the cold months and bringing them to shelters on Long Island. Helping people always brought him such joy.

He adored his family and he would always find ways to have fun and make someone smile. He was the most loyal friend, dedicated father and hands-on grandfather that anyone could ask for. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone, especially his family. We will all miss his infectious smiles, his hearty laugh, his sound advice, his no-nonsense attitude and his joyous nature. He had the biggest and strongest heart in the universe and he will be missed, dearly, by us all.

Greg was laid to rest in Pittsboro, N.C., near his children.

A memorial service will be held in the spring due to COVID-19.

