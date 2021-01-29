First 3D printed house hits the market in Riverhead, AG says fatalities at nursing homes were undercounted by as much as 50%

A rendering of the house to be built on Millbrook Lane in Riverhead. (Courtesy of Stephen King)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 29.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

First 3D printed house hits the market in Riverhead

Fatalities at nursing homes undercounted by as much as 50%: Attorney general report

Wading River property will remain farmland with sale to Peconic Land Trust program

Elementary students kick off annual kindness challenge in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Energy facility pitched for land Southold Town marked for preservation

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of January 30

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies and wind today with a high temperature of about 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.

The cold weather will continue into the weekend with snow in the forecast for early next week.