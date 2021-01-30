Blotters: Calverton man arrested for knifepoint robbery in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested a Calverton man after he allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in Flanders early Saturday.

Walter Marshall, 49, was reported to have entered a June Avenue home and held a knife to the resident’s throat while demanding rent money around 6 a.m., according to police.

The man went with Mr. Marshall to the USA Gas Station at the corner of Flanders Road and Longneck Boulevard, where he was forced to take out $300 from his bank account and hand over the cash while Mr. Marshall held the knife, police said.

Mr. Marshall was arrested a short time later at his Calverton residence and is facing a felony charge of first-degree robbery, officials said.

• Someone stole $3,305 worth of parts from a car parked on Kroemer Avenue in Riverhead Monday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Employees at Lowe’s on Route 58 told police Friday that a man stole $378 worth of merchandise from the store on Jan. 3, according to police. An unspecified number of tools were also reported stolen from Lowe’s Friday afternoon, according to police.

• Delano Henderson, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny just after midnight Saturday at the train station on Railroad Avenue, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Jimmy Booker, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident on Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road Friday night, according to police.

• A woman in John Wesley Village told police last Thursday that someone had illegally used her Social Security number to collect unemployment insurance in October, according to police.

• A dirt bike was reported stolen from a home on Oak Drive in Riverhead Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.