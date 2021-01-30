Cops: Suspect arrested for stolen handgun suffers ‘medical event’ while in custody

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man who police in found in possession of a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, was arrested Friday morning, according to a police press release.

Zachary Marini, 29, faces multiple charges related to the stolen weapon and drugs.

Police received a report of a person possibly needing assistance in a parking lot on East Main Street Friday morning. The responding officers found the vehicle and saw “numerous articles of drug paraphernalia in plain view,” police said.

During an investigation police discovered the loaded handgun. Mr. Marini was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing, at which point he suffered a “medical condition” and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. He remains in police custody while awaiting arraignment at PBMC, police said.

He is charged with three felonies: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.