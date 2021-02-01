Snowfall totals upgraded with 8-12 inches expected, local Marine has award named for him

A National Weather Service graphic predicting snowfall totals for Long Island Monday.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Snowfall totals upgraded with eight inches or more now expected to fall on the North Fork

Marine who rescued woman honored with award in his name

State to loosen wedding restrictions beginning March 15

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Engineers conclude roundabout is best option for Love Lane intersection

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this February

The cinnamon buns from Preston House are so worth the sticky fingers