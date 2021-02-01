Timothy J. O’Leary of Westhampton, formerly of East Quogue and Riverhead, died Jan. 31, 2021, at Westhampton Care Center. He was 83.

He was born July 2, 1937, in Hempstead to John and Anne (Commerfort) O’Leary. He was a 1956 graduate of Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. He worked as a title searcher for Suffolk County.

Timothy enjoyed college basketball — he was a St. John’s fan — and golf.

He married Jane Waski on Feb. 14, 2004. Jane died in 2019. He is survived by his brother- and sister-in-law Louis and Pat Waski; sister-in-law Irene Grodski; and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will follow at noon. Burial at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery in Southampton will be private.

