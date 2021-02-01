Former Riverhead resident William “Bill” D. Zak died suddenly Jan. 26, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was 67.

Born March 24, 1953, he was the son of Cecelia (Kaleski) and William Zak.

Bill was retired from Brookhaven National Laboratory. He was a member and past exalted ruler of Riverhead Elks Lodge 2044 and a member of the BNL Rifle and Gun Club. He was also a Son of the Legion at American Legion Post 318 and a member of the Moose Lodge, both in Port St. Lucie.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Predeceased by his sister, Marilyn, and his parents, Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughter, Kassy; and his brother, Richard, and sister-in-law, Rain.

No services will be held at this time. A private burial for immediate family only will be held at a later date.

This is a paid notice.