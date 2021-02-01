Lifelong Mattituck resident Jeannette C. Olmsted died Jan. 28, 2021. She was 74 years old.

She was born June 19, 1946, in Panama City, Fla., to Mary (Penny) and Harry Alderman.

Jeannette graduated from Mattituck High School and served honorably in the United States Navy. She was a member of the American Legion and Riverhead Moose Lodge. For 30 years she worked as a waitress at the Coach Stoppe in Mattituck and Elbow Too in Laurel.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Olmsted, and sister, Barbara Miska, Jeannette is survived by her children, Gina Decker (Chris) of Mattituck and Dianne Prendergast (Mike) of Dover, Del.; grandchildren, Clifford Rausch Jr., George Costello III and Mia Prendergast; and brother, Russell Alderman (Joanne) of Campobello, S.C.

The family received visitors Jan. 30th at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.

