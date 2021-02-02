North Fork digs out of winter storm, schools face state aid cuts

The Suffolk Theater marquee on Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork digs out of winter storm that dropped more than a half foot of snow

School districts face uncertainty as preliminary state budget shows cuts in aid

Cops: Suspect arrested for stolen handgun suffers ‘medical event’ while in custody

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village to host Feb. 25 hearing on proposed noise limits

NORTHFORKER

Our favorite Buffalo Wings on the North Fork

Dream Home: Your own piece of North Fork history awaits