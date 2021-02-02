Olga Wegert passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. She was born on May 31, 1929, in Riverhead, N.Y., the daughter of Margaret and Stefan Shefchick.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie, and her son, K. Steven Wegert. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Tremper; daughter-in-law, Pamela Wegert; and grandchildren, Matthew Tremper, Caitlin Lai (husband Matthew), and Makaela, Gabriella, Chelsea and Mackenzie Wegert.

Olga was a longtime parishioner at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. She enjoyed all kinds of artistic crafts and sewing and created many beautiful things for family and friends.

A graveside service will be held in late spring 2021 at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Transitions Life Care, Raleigh, N.C., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, transitionslifecare.org; or catholiccharities.cc/get-involved/make-a-donation.

