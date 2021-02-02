Kay V. Goldsmith

Kay V. Goldsmith of Southold died Jan. 30, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86 years old.

She was born in Greenport, N.Y., on Sept. 30, 1935, to Charles F. and Katheryn VanDuzer and attended Southold High School.

Kay later attained 20 college credits and worked for 17 years as a teacher’s aide at BOCES in Westhampton for children with special needs.

A lifelong North Fork resident, she was a member of North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred H. Goldsmith; four children, Cindy (Frankie) Benedetto of Bedford, Va., Lynn (Mark) Sutherland of Himrod, N.Y., Ken Goldsmith of Patchogue and Beth (Tom) Broadbent of Lincoln University, Pa.; and 11 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Gary R. Moeller.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date at North Fork United Methodist Church when it is safe to gather again. Interment will be at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

