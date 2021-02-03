Vaccine could be made eligible to restaurant workers, highway department audit update
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
State to allow local governments to decide if restaurant workers, taxi drivers can receive vaccine now
Review of highway department audit shelved until superintendent can weigh in
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport will not field varsity football team when shortened spring season begins
Parking restrictions in New Suffolk could be implemented this summer
NORTHFORKER
Whether you go out or stay in, celebrate Valentine’s Day with these North Fork restaurants and wineries
This local Insta business makes mouth-watering charcuterie boards
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.