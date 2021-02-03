Vaccine could be made eligible to restaurant workers, highway department audit update

The Riverhead Town Highway Yard. (File photo by Barbarallen Koch)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State to allow local governments to decide if restaurant workers, taxi drivers can receive vaccine now

Review of highway department audit shelved until superintendent can weigh in

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport will not field varsity football team when shortened spring season begins

Parking restrictions in New Suffolk could be implemented this summer

NORTHFORKER

Whether you go out or stay in, celebrate Valentine’s Day with these North Fork restaurants and wineries

This local Insta business makes mouth-watering charcuterie boards

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.