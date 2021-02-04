How one local pharmacy operated a mass vaccination site, open space purchase approved

Barths Pharmacy administered vaccines last week at the Westhampton Beach Fire Department headquarters. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

How one local pharmacy operated a mass vaccination site to administer 1,100 doses

County Legislature approves purchase of three lots off West Main Street for $1.14 million

Editorial: Who cares, Mr. Cuomo? Your constituents do

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Snowy weather comfort food is sure to warm you up

9 North Fork gifts to get your local honey this Valentine’s Day

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies to give way to a little bit of sunshine today with a high temperature near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.