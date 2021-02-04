Walter Edward Olsen of Southold died Jan. 28, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 85 (five days short of 86).

He was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Egil F. and Alice M. (Rasmussen) Olsen. From March 4, 1953, until March 3, 1955, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged as a corporal and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and Korean Service Medal.

In 1957, he graduated from RCA Institute Inc. and on June 9, 1962, he married the former Elisabeth Ann “Betty” Egeberg. Together they made their home in Smithtown from December 1968 to September 2018, when they relocated to the North Fork. They were members of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle and True Light Church in Southold.

Walter had been a technical writer — electronic group head, publications, with Grumman Aerospace Corp.

Surviving are his wife, Betty; three children: David W. Olsen (Pamela J.) of Laurel, N.Y., Beth A. Spitzer (Gregory K.) of Bristow, Va., and Paul E. Olsen (Renee) of Kintnersville, Pa.; brother, Arthur Olsen (Tracy) of Owensboro, Ky.; 13 grandchildren: Kimberly J. Dansin (Hunter J.), Erik D. Olsen, Kristina E. Olsen, Jakob E. Olsen, Thomas J. Olsen, Jennifer A. Olsen, Karl D. Spitzer, Luke E. Spitzer, Linneah A. Olsen, Leif E. Olsen, Helena A. Olsen, Arkadii P. Olsen and Hayden P. Olsen; and a great-grandson, Wesley O. Dansin. A sister-in-law, Sonya Olsen (widow of his brother, Kenneth Olsen) of Staten Island also survives.

Private services will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haycock Camping Ministries (haycock.org/support-haycock); note in honor of Walter E. Olsen.

