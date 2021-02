Gerard J. “Jerry” Buckley of Wading River died Feb. 3, 2021. He was 74.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Axis Church in Medford. Interment, with U.S. Air Force honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.