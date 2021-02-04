Lifelong Riverhead resident Janice M. Pfeifer died Jan. 25, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 82.

Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Chester Kristopowitz and Alice (Raynor) Jeneski.

Ms. Pfeifer was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling and gardening, according to her family.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Jim Fogarty, Jeanne Giustra, Jeffrey Hojenski, Joseph Hojenski, Jason Hojenski, James Pfeifer and John Pfeifer; her sisters, Carol Gustafson, Alice Bender and Loretta Jeneski-Degan; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial will be held at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.