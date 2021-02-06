Cops: Woman airlifted following crash on Sound Avenue Saturday morning

(file photo)

Two people were injured and one woman was airlifted following a crash on Sound Avenue Saturday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

A 2008 Honda Accord traveling westbound on Sound Avenue crossed the double line and collided with an eastbound 2016 Dodge utility truck, police said. The driver of the Accord, Danyelle McMillan-Mahabir, was ejected from the vehicle and treated at the scene by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps before being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk County police medevac.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m., east of Dolphin Way in Riverhead.

The driver of the utility truck, Michael Manfredo, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Riverhead detectives and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked contact police at 631-727-4500.