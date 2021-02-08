Riverhead resident Margaret V. Bell died Jan. 19, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 91.

Born April 9, 1929, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of James and Willie Ann (Jones) Gaines. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1947.

She worked as a house cleaner in the Quogue area, and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Aquebogue. Family said she was “a family woman” who enjoyed reading.

Predeceased by her husband, Aaron S. Bell, in 1978 and by her daughter Margaret Bell, she is survived by her children Jacqueline Robinson and Joanne Bell, both of Riverhead; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Following private cremation, burial took place Jan. 25 at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.