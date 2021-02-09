Kendall H. Brautigam

Kendall H. Brautigam passed away unexpectedly Jan. 19, 2021, at his home in Riverhead, N.Y. He was 63 years old.

Kendall is survived by his two brothers, Steven, of New York, and Douglas, of New Jersey; and his sister, Betsy, of Georgia. Other surviving family members include three nieces, two nephews, two great-nephews and a great-niece.

Kendall was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Mineola, N.Y., to Robert W. and Elizabeth (Hearn) Brautigam. He grew up in East Williston, N.Y., and spent his summers in New Suffolk, N.Y. He went to The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, N.Y., and then to the University of Hartford in Connecticut. After college, Kendall moved to San Francisco, Calif., and worked in the family business with his sister. Twenty years later, he moved back to New York, where he worked in the food-service industry and then for a local bank.

Throughout his life Kendall demonstrated his capacity to befriend and cherish others, particularly older acquaintances and relatives, who always loved his generous attention. He was also proud of his East End heritage, which dates back to 1906, when his great-grandfather built a family compound in New Suffolk where five generations of his family have spent some of the best times of their lives.

Kendall shared his love of boating and entertaining with friends and family alike. Many a holiday was celebrated with one of his special meals, which included his extended family and many friends.

A memorial service is pending at this time. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.