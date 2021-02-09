Calverton resident Marilyn V. Stahl died Feb. 5, 2021, at her home. She was 80.

Born Aug. 30, 1940, in New York City, she was the daughter of Albert and Marie (Gardini) Rolleri. She graduated from Bound Brook (N.J.) High School in 1957.

Marilyn was the owner of the Studio East boutique in Northport for 35 years.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead and the Windcrest East community in Calverton.

She belonged to a number of organizations in the Northport/Huntington area as well as the Centerport and Riverhead garden clubs. Marilyn was the recipient of many garden club awards and was featured on the cover of House & Garden magazine.

Besides gardening, her hobbies and interests included traveling, Bible study, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by her husband, Barney, in 2006, Marilyn is survived by her brother, Ronald (Beverlee) Rolleri of New Jersey; nieces Renee (Matt) Goldman Rolleri of New York City, Bobbi Ann Stahl of Huntington and Lisa (Billy) Denis of Huntington; nephew Robert Stahl Jr. of Huntington; great-nephews Rhyus Goldman, Billy Denis, Nicolas Saunders and Robbie Stahl; and great-nieces Alyssa Denis and Kate Stahl.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

