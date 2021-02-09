Riverhead BID launches new fundraiser for PBMC frontline workers

A sign in front of PBMC pays tribute to the health care heroes. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The Riverhead Business Improvement District and Peconic Bay Medical Center are reuniting for a worthy cause: assisting frontline workers while supporting struggling small businesses.

As part of a new fundraising initiative, public donations will fund the purchase of ‘Downtown Dollars’ gift cards unveiled by the BID late last year. The gift cards will then be given out to employees working on the PBMC campus in Riverhead, allowing employees to purchase meals, goods and services from participating businesses.

The effort is being organized by BID president Steven Shauger, executive director Kristy Verity, PBMC’s special gift officer Darrien Garay and PBMC’s director of development, Maureen Brady-Curzio.

“Downtown businesses have shown tremendous resiliency during this pandemic and the support of our community has made an invaluable positive impact,” Mr. Shauger said in a statement. “Downtown Riverhead is looking to come out of this stronger than ever, and the Downtown Double fundraiser provides the perfect platform for community members to support both our frontline essential workers, and also the business owners that make Downtown Riverhead the great place that it is.”

It’s not the first time the BID is collaborating with PBMC during the pandemic.

Last spring, the team raised $32,911 and purchased 658 fifty-dollar gift cards from downtown restaurants and through a lottery process distributed them to hospital employees.

“The heroic work being done by the staff at the Medical Center would not be possible without the generous support from our community,” PBMC executive director Amy Loeb said in a statement. “We are thankful for all those who participate in programs like this to support our healthcare heroes.”

With every $5,000 raised, 100 gift cards will be distributed by the Medical Center through a raffle system. More than 1,400 active employees of the hospital will be included in the raffle, from ICU to medical records and environmental services.

The Richard & Mary Morrison Foundation donated $10,000 to jumpstart the fundraiser. Additional tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.northwellcommunity.org/campaign/Riverhead-Downtown-Double. Checks can be made out to PBMC Foundation and mailed to PBMC Foundation Office, 1 Heroes Way Riverhead NY 11901.

More information on the Downtown Dollars program, including a list of participating businesses, can be found at downtownriverhead.org.