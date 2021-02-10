Nursing home data shows more fatalities, leadership change announced at PBMC

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State releases updated nursing home data showing twice as many fatalities at Riverhead facility

Amy Loeb promoted to executive director at PBMC, replacing Andrew Mitchell

Residents of Riverside Drive request ‘speed humps’ to slow down traffic

Riverhead BID launches new fundraiser for PBMC frontline workers

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Basketball: Mattituck’s first game is a slam dunk

NORTHFORKER

New owners of Catapano Dairy Farm are living the dream in Peconic

What Farmers Eat: Meg Dowe from Yennicott Oysters

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22. There’s a chance of light snow tonight into tomorrow.