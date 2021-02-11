Local school districts announce delayed openings

A snow plow in Wading River last Monday morning. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Overnight snowfall that led to icy road conditions has led to delayed openings in most East End school districts.

The snow is expected to stop by 10 a.m., when a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service expires. About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to have fallen by then.

The following local districts have announced revised schedules for today:

• Riverhead School District, two-hour delayed opening

• Shoreham-Wading River School District, two-hour delayed opening

• Peconic Community School, 10 a.m. start