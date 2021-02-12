Cops: Pedestrian killed in Riverhead as driver charged with DWI

Police on scene of a fatal crash in Riverhead Thursday night. (Credit: Stringer News)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on West Main Street in Riverhead by an alleged drunk driver, according to Riverhead Town police.

The crash occurred near 953 W. Main St. and police responded just after 10 p.m. Officers found the victim, who was not identified, in serious condition and he was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver, Matthew Nemschick, 54, of Mattituck was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Riverhead detectives and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist the investigation at the scene. Mr. Nemschick was transported to police headquarters awaiting arraignment.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police at 631-727-4500.

Additional details on the crash were not yet available.