Teen remembered as caring friend, PBMC CEO reflects on time at the helm

Family and friends mourned the passing of Ryan Oliver at services last week. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 12.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ryan Oliver, 16, remembered as caring friend and talented athlete

Guest Column: Reflecting on nearly 20 years at helm of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Riverhead teen hospitalized with COVID-19 back home and on road to recovery

Column: Group confronts ‘historical amnesia’ identifying more than 500 local slaves

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of February 13

NoFoRoCo’s chef taught us how to make homemade (yes, homemade) marshmallows

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 15.

There’s a chance of freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday with high temperatures remaining in the mid-30s all weekend.