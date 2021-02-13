Cops: Taxi driver reports woman stole vehicle

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A taxi driver called police after a woman reportedly stole his vehicle from the Budget Host Inn in Riverside last Tuesday morning.

According to Southampton Town police, the man was approached by a woman requesting a ride around 10:30 a.m., and she got in and drove away after they had a dispute over the price.

The woman was located a short time later and admitted to taking the vehicle, but the man declined to press charges against her.

• Police were called to a home on Vail Avenue in Riverside Friday after a homeowner reported receiving a $380 oil delivery and his tank being empty a few days later. The man told police that he believes the company did not deliver the amount that they charged him for and wanted to document the incident.

• A Riverside man called police to report that an unknown person attempted to break into the locked toolbox in his truck Sunday morning.

• A package containing a bottle of perfume was reported stolen from the front steps of a home on Point Road in Flanders Friday evening.

• Christopher Zuhoski, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday morning on Route 58 and Northville Turnpike following a two-car accident, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person on a snowmobile caused $1,500 worth of damage to deer fencing on Osborn Avenue Monday morning, according to police.

• An unknown man stole kitchen items from the Bed Bath & Beyond store last Wednesday afternoon and fled on foot on Route 58, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A woman stole $452 worth of assorted clothing from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday, according to police.

• A Wading River resident told police last Thursday that he unintentionally purchased $300 worth of gift cards due to a hacked email he received from a friend, according to police.

• A Calverton resident told police Monday night that someone had illegally used her Social Security number to apply for unemployment benefits, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.