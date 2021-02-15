Town data shows local effects of COVID-19, Riverhead man charged in insurance scheme

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 15.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Analysis: Riverhead Town data shows some ways COVID-19 affected Riverhead Town

DA: Fake insurance company scheme targeted more than 120 victims of Hispanic immigrant community

Governor, aides face increased scrutiny on nursing homes after leaked call

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Analysis: Southold clerk’s report shows some ways COVID-19 affected Southold Town

Supervisor calls for changes to ‘fragmented, chaotic’ vaccine rollout

NORTHFORKER

This advice from North Fork parenting experts is helping families through an anxious year

Ask an Agent: What DIY projects should I do now to get my home in shape for spring?

WEATHER

A winter weather advisory is in effect Monday with a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the forecast and a high temperature of 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is expected to continue into Tuesday.