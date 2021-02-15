Steven ‘Kato’ Jackson

Longtime Riverhead resident Steven “Kato” Jackson died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y. He was 63.

Steve was born July 30, 1957, in Riverhead to Barbara and Harry “Ex” Jackson. He is survived by his son, Steven Jr.; his sister, Susan (Joe) of Salem, Mass.; and his brother, Harry Jr. (Brenda) of Marion, Md.

Steve was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Riverhead Sportsman Club.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date during the summer. Memorial donations in Steve’s name may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.