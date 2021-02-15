Jack “Sonny” O’Rourke passed away peacefully at his “little cottage by the sea” in Jamesport, N.Y., on Feb. 8, 2021. His beloved “best girl,” his wife of 61 years, Janet Smith O’Rourke, was by his side.

Jack was born Feb. 12, 1935, to Mary (Curley) O’Rourke and John J. O’Rourke in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to Kings Park, N.Y., when he was 3 years old. He was raised in Kings Park along with his four beloved siblings: Maureen Ryan (Gerard), Mabel Cooney (John), Eileen O’Rourke and Patrick O’Rourke (Doreen).

He graduated from St. Ann’s Academy in Manhattan in 1952.

He was a butcher by trade.

He married his wife, Janet, on April 4, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park and raised his four daughters in Kings Park.

He loved nothing more than to prepare and share a meal, a drink and a song with family and friends.

It was Jack’s wish that he be cremated and that his ashes be spread at a celebration of his life in his two favorite sunset locations: his beach in Jamesport, N.Y., and the dock at the Landings of Largo in Key Largo, Fla.

He is survived by his wife; his four daughters, Jean (Thomas) Morris, Maggie (Ron) Corwin, Mary O’Rourke and Catherine O’Rourke Varrialle; his siblings Mabel (John) Cooney and Eileen O’Rourke; his grandchildren, Connor (Cara), Brendan and Liam Morris, Ryan (Paige), Shelby and Hanna Corwin, Rachael (Chris) DiGangi, Jeanette Varrialle and Nick Varrialle; his great-grandchildren, Ava and Joseph Di Gangi, Addyson Varrialle and Carter Corwin; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

