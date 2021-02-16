Diana Binkis of Hampton Bays, formerly of Calverton, died Feb. 8, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 54.

She was born in Riverhead Jan. 15, 1967, to Adam and Miguelina (Ramos) Binkis.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1985 and worked as a cook and waitress at the Modern Snack Bar in Aquebogue.

Her interests included reading and spending time with her family.

Ms. Binkis is survived by her children, Nicholle Reynolds of Hampton Bays, Jesse Reynolds of Southampton and Chase Hale of Hampton Bays; her father, who resides in Florida; her brother, Jeffrey Binkis of Maryland; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place Thursday, Feb. 18, at noon, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.