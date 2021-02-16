NWS: More snow in forecast for Thursday

While sunny skies and temperatures reaching near 50 degrees on Tuesday offered a glimmer of hope that spring is on the way, the winter weather won’t be quieting down just yet.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Thursday morning through late Thursday night, cautioning residents to be prepared for heavy snow. The NWS currently estimates between 4 and 8 inches of snow is possible.

Hazardous road conditions could be expected for the morning and evening commutes Thursday, the NWS said.

The winter storm watch covers all of Long Island.

This month has already had its share of snowstorm, starting with a nor’easter that was over the area on Feb. 1, forcing schools to close for two days. Another snowstorm followed on Super Bowl Sunday and last week many schools had to opt for a two-hour delay after some overnight snowfall made for a rough morning commute.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies with much cooler temperatures than Tuesday. The current high is forecast as 32 degrees.