Daily Update: Lawmakers host environmental forum, longtime assessor announces retirement

Mason Haas celebrates the GOP's success in 2015.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Palumbo continues tradition started by predecessor to host environmental roundtable

Mason Haas, longtime Riverhead assessor, to leave behind big shoes to fill after retirement

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Facing ‘challenging times,’ Mattituck outlines preliminary $42.2M school budget

NORTHFORKER

Support your local aquaculture with this oyster CSA from Little Ram

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for snow after 4 a.m. and the low will be around 20 degrees.