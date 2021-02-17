William Charles Berenger of Riverhead died Feb. 14, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75.

He was born in Queens Sept. 24, 1945, to William Charles and Edna Mae (Graham) Berenger.

He graduated from CUNY/Queens College with an associate degree in applied sciences and from SUNY/Stony Brook with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society and had two years of postgraduate education.

William worked as a copy boy for The New York Times, worked in commercial collections and worked with taxes. He was a Sunday school teacher for United Methodist Church of Lake Ronkonkoma and a member of Riverhead United Methodist Church. He performed many acts of kindness.

William was a vice grand for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the grand marshal of Roanoke Lodge No. 462 of IOOF.

William was predeceased by his son, baby Willie C. Berenger, and his stepson, Joseph M. Borchart. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Adele M. Berenger; his daughters, Laura J. Berenger-Barry and Suzanne Berenger; his stepdaughter, Eileen Borchart; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Closing prayers will take place at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will be held at Riverhead United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday. Following the service, burial will take place at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

This is a paid notice.