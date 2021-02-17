Ethel J. Shea



Ethel J. Shea of Bridgeville, Del., formerly of Mattituck, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was 88 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Shea; loving mother of Edward F. Shea of East Quogue, Michael J. Shea of Riverhead and the late Raymond P. Shea, who passed away in 1990; grandmother of seven precious grandchildren, Dawn, Luke, Tyler, Spencer, Timothy, Adam and Ryan; and great-grandmother of Jackson and Hunter.

Ethel was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Bessie Elizabeth (Warsdale) and Peter Heinz. She married her husband, Raymond, on May 19, 1956.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, a past president of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, a member of Reliance Grange No. 58, a member of the Bridgeville Senior Center and a former member of the Bridgeville and Mattituck fire departments. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting, traveling and working at the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville. She won the Delaware State Blue Ribbon Award for baking.

The family received friends Feb. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services followed.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

This is a paid notice.