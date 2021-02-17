Margaret R. Harrison (née Vojvoda), loving wife and mother, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, in Bozman, Md.

Margie (Margaret) was born on April 20, 1962, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Robert and Ann Vojvoda. She was a 1980 graduate of St. Michaels High School in St. Michaels, Md., and married her high school sweetheart, David Harrison.

Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her father, Robert B. Vojvoda. She is survived by her husband, David Harrison; her five children and their husbands; 13 grandchildren; her mother, Ann Vojvoda of St. Michaels; her sisters, Sibby Penny (George) of Southold, N.Y., and Ruth Capranica (Steve) of St. Michaels; her brother, Robert A. Vojvoda (Stephanie) of Lenoir, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held the end of February.

This is a paid notice.