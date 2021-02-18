Joseph Casmir Pipczynski Sr.

Joe “Crazy Legs” Pipp of Riverhead died on Feb. 17, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84 years old.

He was born on March 4, 1936, in Greenport to Zigmund Pipczynski and Monica Miezianka. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1955 and was a three-sport athlete during his four years at the school. His accolades on the football field earned him the nickname “Crazy Legs”; he led the 1953 team to the Rutgers Trophy as the best high school football team in Suffolk County.

After high school he served in the U.S. Army, and upon discharge he became a member of the Riverhead police department. After his time in the department, he accepted a role with Grumman Aerospace Corporation, where he supported the E-2C Hawkeye aircraft as the lead radar technician.

In addition to his career, he served 64 years with Riverhead Fire Department’s Eagle Hose Company No. 4 and annually supported the fire prevention initiative for local Riverhead youth.

His pride in Riverhead and serving the community was unmatched. After 32 years of dedicated service to Grumman, Joe retired in 1995. He spent his idle time playing golf with his friends, driving his golf cart around the Brook as the designated mayor of the block, tending to his lawn and watching his grandchildren grow up and produce great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Louise (née Hubbard); his children, Maria Szczygiel (Phil), Joe (Lori), Jim (Kim), Michelle and Maureen McKay (Steve); grandchildren Aubrey, Sarah Fagan (Joe), Joey III (Suz), Kalei Park (Travis), James Jr. (Stacy), Neil, Nick, Kyle, Brooke and Bree; three great-grandsons, Daniel, Cooper and Grayson; his brother, Tom (Lorraine), of Seaford; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be provided to Independent Group Home Living (IGHL) Foundation, in memory of Joseph C. Pipczynski Sr., 221 North Sunrise Service Road, Manorville, NY 11949.

This is a paid notice.