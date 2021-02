Riverhead resident Conwood L. Seymore died Feb. 16, 2021. He was 61.

Viewing services will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Central Islip, N.Y. Homegoing services will follow immediately at the church, with the Rev. John Jackson officiating.

Interment with U.S. Air Force honors take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.