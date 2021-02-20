Blotters: Police investigating assault on Segal Avenue

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A man stole 14 hats and one jacket from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Monday afternoon and then fled on foot, according to police. The total value of the stolen items is $1,095, according to Riverhead Town police.

Later that same day, two men stole $1,750 worth of merchandise from the same store, police said.

• An assault and robbery were reported on Segal Avenue Saturday night, according to police, who said the victim was transported to Stony Brook Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The case is being investigated by the detective squad, police said. Additional information was not available.

• Greg Waldecker, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Saturday morning on Route 58 near McDonald’s, according to police.

• Richard Langhorn, 64, address unavailable, was charged with third-degree assault following an incident at River Road in Calverton, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Someone damaged the windshield and roof of a car parked on East Main Street last Wednesday night. The damage appears to have been caused by a BB gun, police said.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Wednesday afternoon that someone had illegally removed $300 from her bank account, according to police.

• Three people from the same Elton Street residence told police last Thursday that someone had illegally used their personal information to file a claim for unemployment insurance.

• A grand larceny of a vehicle was reported at Apple Honda on Route 58 Friday. Additional information was not available.

• A man in a green shirt and hat stole three bottles of Twisted Tea from the 7-Eleven by the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Route 58 early Sunday, according to police.

Southampton Town police arrested a 41-year-old Riverhead man on drug charges during a traffic stop in Riverside Saturday.

According to police, Donald Norton was stopped for not wearing his seatbelt on Peconic Avenue when an officer noticed a quantity of crack cocaine in plain view. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police recovered additional crack cocaine that was hidden inside of a cigarette box, reports said.

Mr. Norton was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and is due in court on Feb. 25.

• Police arrested Jeffrey Ireland, 29, of Riverhead on drug charges in Riverside Sunday.

Mr. Ireland was stopped for a traffic infraction on Quogue Riverhead Road shortly before 8 p.m. when an officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana in his vehicle, police said. After searching the vehicle, police recovered marijuana as well as concentrated THC and charged Mr. Ireland with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two violations, according to police.

• Christian Flores, 24, of Flanders, was arrested for DWI after reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road early Sunday morning.

Mr. Flores was stopped by police on Groves Drive in Flanders around 5 a.m. and found to be intoxicated. Mr. Flores was given a first-offense charge of driving while intoxicated and several violations, according to officials. Citing medical reasons, he was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Flanders woman contacted police Monday morning after receiving several letters from the state Department of Labor inquiring about unemployment benefits for her husband, who passed away eight years ago.

The complaint was forwarded to detectives, who are investigating the incident.

• A 25-year-old Montauk woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license following a motor vehicle crash on Peconic Avenue in Riverside last Monday morning.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found Karina Huanga was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. She was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

