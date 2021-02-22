Sandra Tuthill passed away in Payson, Ariz., on Feb, 12, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 78.

Sandra was born April 27, 1942, in Greenport, to Philetus and Lillian (Christopher) Tuthill. She was a longtime resident of Northville and Riverhead and retired from a local telecommunications company. She was born and raised on the Tuthill family farm on Sound Avenue and graduated in 1960 from Riverhead High School, where she was very active in sports; she stayed physically active throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her brother, George Tuthill, and sister, Deborah Marcus. Family members include nephew Sam Marcus of Sarasota, Fla., and sister-in-law Anne Tuthill, a resident of San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport, and numerous cousins.

Following private cremation and services, her ashes will be scattered along her favorite hiking trails in the nearby Arizona national parks.

