Calverton resident John Milano died Feb. 18, 2021, at his home. He was 59.

Mr. Milano was born Oct. 1, 1961, in Queens to Orazio and Rose (Staffieri) Milano. He worked as a police officer for the New York Police Department 77th precinct in Brooklyn.

He is survived by Annmarie Keane and their daughter, Rosemarie Burrowes; three grandchildren; and his sister, Camille Chambers.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Visitors may meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home for closing prayers. A Mass will follow at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches at 10:45 a.m. Burial will then take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.