School districts to report data on teacher vaccinations, Riverhead GOP picks slate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn Monday. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

School districts to report data on teacher vaccinations to state; nursing home visitation to expand

Riverhead Chamber president to seek Town Board seat; GOP picks its slate for 2021 election

Boys Basketball: SWR feels right at home as Bell scores career-high 30

NORTHFORKER

The prettiest, snowiest #northforker photos of the month

North Fork Dream Home: A log cabin perched on Nassau Point

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and a high temperature around 41 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 33.