Police investigating report of stolen work van in Wading River

The vehicle was stolen sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning. (Credit: Riverhead Town police)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a report of a stolen work van that was parked at a Wading River home.

The white 2017 Ford work van features the business name “TGK Painting and Tile” in blue lettering on both sides and the rear of the van. Police said the van was reportedly unlocked and had a key inside it when it was taken from the home on Megans Way sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The van, which has a New York registration of 54998MK, had ladders, tools and paint inside it, police said.

Riverhead detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.