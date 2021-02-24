Longtime East Quogue resident Elizabeth “Betty” Bradnick died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at The Hamptons Center in Southampton. She was 85.

Betty was born on Feb. 8, 1936, in Dunkirk, N.Y., to John McCraith and Elizabeth McNally.

She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan; she loved chinese auctions and bingo. She was very active in the East Quogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, East Quogue Historical Society and the Methodist church.

Betty was retired from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Riverhead. Prior to that she worked at Fire Safety in Yaphank. For many years she wrote the East Quogue column in both the News-Review and Hampton Chronicle.

She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill”; her daughters, Sandra Bradnick of Jamesport and Cheryl Schuhmann of Riverhead; her son, William “Wilbur,” of Westhampton Beach; three grandchildren, Travis Keller, Brett Keller and Kevin Schuhmann; and three great-grandchildren, Megan, Travis Jr. and Brett Jr.

She will be truly missed and is loved by all who knew her.

Memorial services were held at Scott Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays. Burial was at Calverton National Cemetery.

