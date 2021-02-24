Pickup truck crashes into West Main Street home

The car after it crashed into the West Main Street home. (Courtesy Photo)

A pickup truck slammed into the front of a West Main Street home Wednesday after the driver appeared to have lost control while traveling westbound.

The pickup crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and ended up halfway through a window in the front of the home.

Kevin Gatto of Jamesport said his ex-wife and their 12-year-old son were inside the house and escaped injury. He said his she was shaken up and transported to a local hospital, but is otherwise OK.

A medevac was called for the driver, whose condition was not yet available.

The aftermath of the crash. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Mr. Gatto said his son called him while he was at work and told him a truck had just crashed into the house.

‘I said, ‘Oh my god, what?’” Mr. Gatto recalled.

Shortly after 3 p.m., about an hour after the crash, Mr. Gatto was allowed inside to begin assessing the damage. He said his ex-wife’s father owns the home.

“I’m waiting for the OK and we’re going to start boarding it up,” he said.

The Riverhead Fire Marshal was on scene investigating.